Crysis Remastered receives graphical improvements on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

Crysis Remastered is updated to receive an increase in resolution and framerate on the next generation consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Now available.Crysis Remastered receives an update that increases the performance of the game on next-gen consoles. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S will allow you to play the remastering of the Crytek classic with higher resolution and framerate goals than on PS4 and Xbox One. Now available for download.

Crysis Remastered Next Gen Upgrade – All Data

As we can see in the patch notes, the improvement does not indicate a separate next gen native version, but will work better based on backward compatibility. Then we leave you with the new objectives according to the console and the display mode.

PS5

Performance mode: 1080p at 60 fps

Quality mode: 1800p at 60 fps

Ray Tracing Mode: 1440p at 60 fps

Xbox series x

Performance mode: 1080p at 60 fps

Quality mode: 2160p at 60 fps

Ray Tracing Mode: 1440p at 60 fps

Xbox Series S

Performance mode: 1080p at 60 fps

Quality mode: 2160p at 30 fps

Ray Tracing Mode: 1080p at 30 fps

It is surprising that in Xbox Series S they have chosen to achieve 2160p resolution in quality mode, when it has been pointed out that it is a console focused at most on 1440p. In any case, the improvements will be accompanied by optimization of the overall performance of the game, in addition to adding the classic Nanosuit menu and a new level, for the first time on console: Ascension.

In MeriStation we analyzed the port of Nintendo Switch, which achieved a rating of 6.5 out of 10. The port for the hybrid console did not measure up to others that have shown a better face, such as The Witcher 3. Crysis Remastered suffers ” continuous drops in fps and, the most unfortunate thing, that it expels you to the console menu when there is excessive graphic stress ”. You can read the full text here.