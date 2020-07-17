Crysis Remastered Nintendo New Trailer

Saber Interactive, authors of The Witcher: Wild Hunt port, are working on adapting the video game to the hybrid console of those from Kyoto.

If there was a video game that was treated as an example of a round product at a graphic level, that is undoubtedly the work of Crytek. More than 10 years have passed since its original release, but the title will return in a revamped version to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Crysis Remastered will be the debut of the saga on the Mario machine, which will come through an adaptation developed by Saber Interactive, the same study that made the port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This version is precisely the protagonist of the new trailer, which you can see in the heading of this same news.

This first-person science fiction shooter unfolds its open world on Nintendo Switch, which is why Crytek has taken the opportunity to show a video focused on technology. The game runs at 720p and runs at 30fps. Vegetation moves, textures have been updated, and motion blur, improved dynamic lighting, global illumination, and an adapted control system have been added, allowing the Joy-Con gyros to be used to aim the weapon.

July 23 on Nintendo Switch

Although the game has been delayed on the other platforms (the images did not convince the community, so the studio has preferred to touch up some aspects and offer a product to match), the original date remains on the Nintendo console. In this way, the reservation period is already open, so everything is ready for the launch, which will take place on July 23.

Crysis Remastered will only include the base game. This means that we will not be able to access the Warhead expansion or the sequels. Unlike the original version, the title will not be edited by Electronic Arts, but this time it will be Crytek itself that will take care of its publication.



