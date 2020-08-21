Crysis Remastered: new release date on PC and consoles

Are you waiting for the launch of the video game Crysis Remastered? Here we tell you when you can enjoy it

Crysis Remastered has a release date of Friday, September 18, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Windows PC via Epic Games Store, and Xbox One. The release follows a delay as Crytek and Saber Interactive improved the game’s visuals, after trailer leaks and screenshots were poorly received.

Crytek and Saber touted “high-quality textures with up to 8K resolution, global illumination (SVOGI), next-generation depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, ray tracing and much more” when Crysis Remastered launches .

The aforementioned ray tracing will be in versions of the game running on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro, according to a press release on Friday morning. The PC version will support ray tracing on configurations using Nvidia’s VKRay Vulkan extension or its line of GeForce RTX graphics cards.

The remaster was originally set for a July 23 release, but only a lower-quality Nintendo Switch version was released that day. Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry reported in their technical breakdown that the game was based on the CryEngine 3 remaster for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 that was released in 2011.

Launch of the video game Crysis

The original Crysis was released in 2007 and became famous for its visual fidelity that pushed the boundaries of PC gaming hardware of the time. The mediocre previous-generation visuals seen in the trailer and screenshot leak fell short of that reputation, which Crytek acknowledged in a message announcing the remaster’s delay.

The company noted: This additional time until launch will allow us to bring Crysis Remastered to the revolutionary standard for PC and consoles that you have come to expect from Crysis games.

The first Crysis put protagonist Jake “Nomad” Dunn in a super-powerful Nanosuit and pitted him against North Korean enemies and aliens. Coincidentally, the game’s story takes place in August 2020. It was followed by two sequels, the most recent one published in 2013.



