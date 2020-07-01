Crysis Remastered, Expected to Be Introduced Today, Postponed Due To Graphics Improvement

The Crysis series, which lastly stepped on the secret after meeting the players with Crysis 3 in 2013, has said that it will appear before the players with Crysis Remastered. Under normal circumstances, an introduction from the game was expected today, but Crytek reported that the game was postponed.

Crysis, which appeared for the last time 17 years ago, was known as a game series that players love extremely. The game series, which has a score of 9 to 9.5 in all of its games, was generally confronted with new games within 1 to 3 years, but this changed with Crysis 3.

Embedded in silence for more than 17 years after Crysis 3, the Crytek team made a statement that would delight Crysis fans over the past weeks. Crytek, which is expected to make a promotion about the new game today, shared with the users that the game was postponed instead of the trailer.

Graphics will be improved

Crysis made a statement regarding the postponement of the game from its official Twitter account. In the statements made, it was stated that the trailer of the game will be shared today, but this will not happen now. In the comments, it was reported that the fans of the game received tremendous attention and that the team worked with full strength to meet this interest.

The team stated that the game is ready but they want to work on the graphics a little more. Of course, the reason for this delay appeared in the statement.

Reactions in the leaked trailer caused the game to be delayed

As we reported the other day, a trailer that allegedly belonged to Crysis Remastered emerged. If we consider the comments made on the official Twitter account of Crysis, the trailer was real and the team decided to focus on the graphics of the game based on the comments received on the trailer. The statements made by the team included the following statements:

“… You may have heard the leak yesterday and we want you to know that we have seen all the reactions with the good and the bad, and we will also evaluate them.

Noting that the game will be presented to the users as quickly as possible in its description, Crytek did not share a clear date.



