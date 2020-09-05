Crysis Remastered, analysis Switch

We analyze the mythical Crysis in its Remastered version for Nintendo Switch. Does the guy in 2020 keep the game that was the technological spearhead in 2007?

“Flight Simulator 2020 is the Crysis of our time.” With some variation, this phrase has been read in many places regarding the brand-new exclusive Microsoft simulator. When you are pulled, a glory of the past, to define the greatness of the present, it is that you left a significant mark on history. It is common to come across something like this in genres. As in literature, Kafkaesque defines lives drowned to the absurd by bureaucracy, or Lynchiano, Buñuelesco and Felliniano collect, reinterpret, expose in the cinema the obsessions of very personal authors under another look, in the video game we find examples from the already classic metroidvania to the more contemporary Soulslike. They are names, concepts, approaches, ways of doing things that have marked so much in their time that they have created lines of subsequent influence. It also occurs in technology, as is the case at hand today. Let us finish this mess of references there with one more.

The Dark Side of the Moon hit the airwaves and hit record stores in 1973. The Pink Floyd album produced by Alan Parson was such a success that when the group released The Wall in 1979, it was still there. in the top 100. The album was very good, but there was something else. Its sonic perfection was such that there were people who bought it to check the quality of its stereo. That sonic excellence earned him a second life with the arrival of the CD (there was a factory in Germany that only made that record) and variations that led him to mixes to take advantage of 5.1 sound equipment (remember that the Floyd’s implemented the quadraphonic sound, soundround effect that later became standardized in the cinema and in the best home equipment). Why are we commenting on this? To this day, it is said that there is no personal computer that runs Flight Simulator 2020 as it should in resolution and fps. It happened with Crysis in 2007. It was a brown beast that many installed to put their newly purchased powerful equipment to the test. Crysis became the yardstick by which to measure the Master Race. And here comes the key question. The Dark Side of the Moon was a technical marvel at the time that endures today for the quality of its content. Can we say the same for Crysis?

The chicken, the egg and the toaster

Crytek, a German company founded at the end of the last century by three Turkish brothers, the Yerli, was highly recognized and respected by the user thanks to its games, but at the industry level it was for its CryEngine engine. In fact, we could say that the games were subject to being a technological demonstration, which was the chicken before the egg. In 2000 they dazzled with a demo of the engine that would end up becoming a full playable title in 2004: Far Cry. The second version, CryEngine2, repeated the attractive and versatile environment of the jungle island but with a different plot. It would be Crysis, released three years later. The games provided the best possible publicity for the technology developed by Crytek. This was not limited to showing muscle with technical demos, it did it with total solvency in complete games that everyone could enjoy (with a good PC). From here we will ignore the rest of the history of the company, which has had very big ups and downs, but which is not the subject of this text.



