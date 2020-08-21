Crysis Remastered already has a release date

Crysis Remastered is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 18. On the computer it will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store. A new trailer shows its improvement.

Crysis Remastered will arrive on September 18 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. This has been confirmed by Crytek through a new trailer. Barely 40 seconds long, the teaser allows us to know how far the muscle of this graphic renovation will reach.

New features include ray-traced reflections on the Xbox One X, PS4 Pro, and computer versions. The latter will have support for DLSS on Nvidia RTX graphics; It will arrive exclusively for the Epic Games Store. No details have been disclosed about how long the collaboration will last on the platform for compatible.

In the description of the video the company announces some of the improvements it has incorporated, such as “high-quality textures up to 8K resolution, global lighting, new lighting settings, motion blur and more.” The feedback they received from the community allowed them to improve several areas that remained below expectations.

You can watch the video below:



