Crysis 4 Confirms Its Development In An Enigmatic Teaser Trailer

Crysis 4: Crytek confirms the development of Crysis 4, which is in the early stages of the project. The German company advances the first details. Crysis 4 is located on the horizon of Crytek. The German company has confirmed the development of the fourth numbered installment of the series, which will continue with the nanosuit as its hallmark. You can see its enigmatic teaser trailer at the top of this news.

Crysis 4 is a reality: first details

“We have a special announcement for you,” begins Avni Yerli, CEO of Crytek. “It’s something you’ve been asking for a long time, and now it’s finally time to confirm that yes, the next Crysis is happening.”

Yerli acknowledges that the game is currently “in the early stages of development.” Although he still has a long way to go, he says that they wanted to confirm it now to let it be known that they remain attentive to the comments of their players. “We wanted to bring you this news because we are excited for the future, and to let you know that we will listen to our community.”

As development progresses they will reveal “more details.” Of course, the team is clear that they want to carry out “a true new generation shooter”. “Crytek has a proud history of working with the community to develop the games they want to play. Crysis is very important to so many people… It is acclaimed by gamers everywhere, and some of those who work in the industry today do so because of the original game. We want to make sure that the next installment in the saga meets all of your expectations,” he underlines.

In the statement they also take the opportunity to share that they expect “great news” among the Hunt community: Showdown, another of the titles in his portfolio. If you want to relive or discover the original trilogy, the Crysis Remastered Trilogy is at your fingertips on current game systems. The compilation “is still a technical show”, as we said in our analysis. You can read the full text here.