Crysis 3 Remastered vs. The Original: Graphic Comparison

A YouTube user compares the original version of Crysis 3 to the remastering, now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch.Crysis 3 Remastered arrives on the market with the task of showing fans a renewed image compared to the original release. We are separated by almost 9 years since its arrival on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC, but it was not until two generations later that we have seen it improve its graphic appearance.

Comparative

Cycu1, a popular content creator, has brought the two versions of the latest installment in the series face to face. As you can see in the video under this paragraph, the improvement is noticeable, both in resolution and in framerate. Remasters on PS5 and Xbox Series X run at 60 frames per second and resolution between 1080p and 4K. In addition, specific adjustments have been made to various assets: improved lighting, boost in modeling, weapons and environments, as well as HD textures.

The title is part of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy, a compilation of the saga that includes the remastered versions of the trilogy. It is marketed from today, October 15, 2021, both in physical and digital format for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch platforms. We must emphasize that physical copies are only marketed for PlayStation and Xbox. Its recommended retail price is 49.99 euros. If you prefer, they can also be found individually in the digital stores of each platform.

“We are excited to announce that Crysis is back in one package, remastered for the next generation of hardware,” explained Steffen Halbig, project leader. “Each game is enhanced to look and play great on today’s platforms, offering the quality Crysis experience for both newcomers and classic gamers looking to relive the adventure.”

Saber Interactive has been in charge of the visual washing of the three games. In MeriStation we have already gone through the remastering of the first one. Click on this link to read our analysis.