Crysis 2 Remastered: Crytek Posts Give Clues About The Game

Crysis 2 Remastered: Crytek recently made two official Twitter posts for one of its biggest franchises, Crysis, implying that the second game in the series, originally released in 2011, may receive a remastered version soon.

They used to call me Prophet. — Crysis (@Crysis) May 20, 2021

The phrase refers to the opening cutscene of Crysis 2, in which the protagonist of the previous game, Laurence “Prophet” Barnes, says the phrase “They used to call me Prophet. Remember me.”

At the end of last year, Crysis Remastered was released for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, which revitalizes the great success of Crytek that had hit the market in 2007. Much of its fame was related to the magnificent graphics and the need for a powerful computer to enjoy the title without performance problems.

Public reactions in response to the two tweets are mixed. While some said they are excited for the possible Crysis 2 remaster, others said it was unnecessary as the original is wonderful even after 10 years of its release.

