“Cryptopians” by Laura Sheen is in the works as a drama series from the production site “Dangerous Connections”

EXCLUSIVE: Cryptopians, written by Laura Shin, are in development for the small screen.

Playground Entertainment, the company behind such series as Starz’s Dangerous Liaisons and Peacock/Channel 4’s Undeclared War, has acquired the rights to a non-fiction book with plans to turn it into a television drama series.

“Cryptopians: Idealism, Greed, Lies and the Creation of the First Big cryptocurrency Craze” tells the inside story of the meteoric rise of the cryptocurrency giant Ethereum. It features interviews with more than 200 people.

It follows a brilliant young man named Vitalik Buterin and the struggle for his multibillion—dollar creation: Ethereum, a bitcoin competitor, which added fuel to the cryptocurrency craze and spawned NFT.

With access to the incredible characters responsible for spreading the wonderful Ethereum technologies to the masses, a story traveling the world tells about these young geniuses, scammers, hackers and millionaires from coastal mansions in Miami in the mountains of Switzerland and beyond as they jockey. to control a revolutionary technology.

Shin is a writer, crypto journalist and podcaster who hosts the Unchained podcast, which has been downloaded more than 20 million times.

Playground’s joint managing directors Scott Huff and David Stern oversaw the acquisition of the book and will be Playground’s executive producer.

“As the world of cryptography and web3 increasingly permeates our financial, political and cultural lives, now is the right time to explore how we got here,” Huff and Stern said. “Laura’s brilliant book uses high-stakes human drama to demystify and make available a new technology that many still misunderstand. We are very excited to work with her to help bring to the screen the story of these pioneers who are shaping the future of the Internet and the world.”

Shin is represented by WME and Janklow & Nesbit.