Cryptocurrency Wallet Users Pay Attention To This Post

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency wallet Ledger was targeted by hackers in July 2020, and contact information of more than 1 million customers was stolen. Fraudulent activities against cryptocurrency investors began at the end of October, when the hackers who failed to steal the information sold the information. The waters, which had been rinsed for a while for Ledger users, now started to be filled with fraudulent fishing lines.

Leading crypto wallet Ledger faced a hacking scandal in July. Ledger users’ information such as name-surname, e-mail address, full address and telephone number were stolen by hackers. Then, as a Twitter user reported, hackers did not know what to do with their user information, so they sold them on October 25 for 5 BTC. The fact that fraudulent activities started right after this sale documented in the internet environment proved this claim.

At that time, many cryptocurrency wallet users were targeted by fraudsters via SMS, as well as letters and e-mail addresses. Scammers asked Ledger users to update their information or download a file for the latest version. Although Ledger has tried to alert its user base since the first day of the information theft, many users who were defrauded became victims. In fact, according to the allegations, the fraudsters managed to steal 1 million 150 thousand XRPs, which corresponds to XX value now.

Again they tried to cheat with SMS

While fraudulent activity reached its peak at the beginning of November, it resurfaced, albeit with a slight pause. A Twitter user warned other cryptocurrency wallet users by posting a fraudulent message sent to him with a post on his account.

The man posted a screenshot of the fake message that appeared to be from Ledger and warned that “don’t click”. Many people who saw this post on Twitter said that he also recently received the same SMS.

“I just got this scam message. DO NOT click on these. These are hackers trying to steal your crypto money ”

Ledger warned: We never contact you by phone or text!

Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin wallet Ledger has been urging its users to be wary of scammers since both the theft of information and the initiation of fraudulent activities. Ledger said that they only have two official email addresses ([email protected] – [email protected]) and that they will only communicate with their users this way. Ledger has firmly stated that they will not communicate via SMS or calling. While expressing their rejection of the requests received via SMS, Ledger asked to be sure that the addresses in the incoming e-mails are one of the specified addresses.

Ledger said that the 2 simple rules he shared on Twitter last week should not be forgotten and that they can protect target users:

It is stated that there are only 2 fields where users need to enter their 24 letter recovery codes. It was stated that one of them is the Nano device and the other is a recovery document. Other than that, users were warned that this 24-character code should not be entered anywhere or shared with anyone. Ledger also stated that they will never ask their users for this recovery code.

The only official domain name for Ledger was announced as “http://Ledger.com”. Apart from that, in order to create small eye illusions, it is possible to change the location of the letters or to add dots to letters. Domains that include signs such as all were considered fraud attempts.



