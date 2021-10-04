Cryptocurrency Statement from the IMF: Brings Opportunities and Challenges

A recent report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlighted that the current evolution in the cryptocurrency ecosystem presents both opportunities and challenges for the broader financial ecosystem.

In the report, the IMF highlighted the potential advantages that could arise from the increased adoption of digital currencies, including support for financial inclusion.

“The rapid growth of the crypto ecosystem presents new opportunities. Technological innovation ushers in a new era that makes payments and other financial services cheaper, faster, more accessible, and allows them to flow rapidly across borders. Cryptoasset technologies have potential as a tool for faster and cheaper cross-border payments.”

The international money watcher also noted that bank deposits can be converted into “fixed currencies that allow instant access to a wide range of financial products from digital platforms and allow for instant currency conversion.” The broad innovation powering cryptocurrencies is also known to power flexible utilities in the form of decentralized finance that could potentially transform the monetary ecosystem.

The IMF also highlighted the inherent risks associated with crypto adoption, emphasizing the limited framework to provide the necessary investor protection.

“Challenges posed by the crypto ecosystem include operational and financial integrity risks from crypto asset providers, investor protection risks for crypto assets and DeFi, and insufficient reserves and disclosure for some stablecoins,” the report said.

Making recommendations to correct observable flaws in the fast-growing cryptocurrency industry, the IMF recommends the creation of advanced monitoring systems for protocols operating under their jurisdiction.

“Policymakers should implement global standards for crypto assets and improve their ability to monitor the crypto ecosystem by addressing data gaps. As the role of stablecoins grows, regulations must match the risks they pose and the economic functions they perform. Faced with the risks of cryptocurrency, emerging markets need to strengthen macroeconomic policies and consider the benefits of issuing central bank digital currencies, the report said.

The regulations made by the states in the field of crypto money have been changing in various countries recently, but it is an issue on the agenda. For example, South Korea intensifies its demands from crypto exchanges operating in the country, while others, and China in particular, are blocking cryptocurrencies-related activities with a comprehensive prohibitive stance.