Cryptocurrency Statement by Elon Musk: He Criticized Twitter Hardly!

Hosting the largest cryptocurrency communities and discussions, Twitter has released the “Twitter Blue” feature, where NFT holders can prove their ownership. The new feature received as much criticism as it received. Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticizes platform developers and executives for “wasting” time on useless functionality instead of protecting users from scams and bots.

Social media giant Twitter introduced a special hexagon-shaped verification function on January 20, where users can prove their NFT ownership. Elon Musk used the phrase “annoying” in his first tweet for this announcement of Twitter. Tesla CEO talked about the problems that the crypto community has been having for years in the continuation of the tweet. The first report on scams on the platform was made after the ICO spree in 2017. The community supported Elon Musk as the situation worsened with the growing NFT market. Free token campaigns have lured many users into traps to date.

The support for Elon Musk by the crypto Twitter community stems from the negative image of the NFT market. With the help of Hollywood-level actors, influencers, and athletes promoting various collections, it has become a trend to make their work their Twitter profile picture. Meta, the owner of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, has previously announced the release of a technology that will allow users to display the NFTs they own on their profile. But as corporations and celebrities fuel the NFT and metaverse trends, names like John Wick star Keanu Reeves laugh when asked about the rapidly evolving technology. Elon Musk’s criticism implies that Twitter is wasting its energy:

While crypto scammers throw a spambot party on every thread, Twitter is wasting their engineering resources on this!?