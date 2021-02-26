Cryptocurrency Prices Fall With Bond Rates

The cryptocurrency market started Friday with a 10% drop. The total value of the market fell below $ 1.4 trillion. Bitcoin and altcoin prices decreased by up to 20%. This drop is thought to be triggered by the rising bond yields.

Bitcoin price dropped below $ 45,000 on Friday for the first time since Feb. 11. Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polkadot and XRP prices fell by up to 16%.

Price overview

Decline in cryptocurrencies: The total value of the market had risen to $ 1.8 trillion this week. The market, which fell below $ 1.4 trillion on Friday, lost $ 400 billion in four days.

The situation in the stock markets is no different: The cryptocurrency market is not the only market that started with a decline on Friday. Nikkei 225 dropped 4%. 7 points in the FTSE 100 in England; There was a 96 point decrease in DAX in Germany and a decrease of 43.68 points in BIST 100.

Gold is losing value: The price of ounce of gold has decreased to $ 1.759 with a decrease of 11 points. The purchase price of gram gold fell to 417.13 liras.

What is the reason for the decline in the markets?