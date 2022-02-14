Cryptocurrency Move from Singapore-based Giant Bank

The CEO of DBS, one of Singapore’s largest banks, has announced that they plan to launch retail cryptocurrency trading towards the end of 2022.

Last Minute Statement from DBS CEO

Announcing the fourth quarter results on Monday, February 14, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta also touched on the work they carry out on cryptocurrencies while answering the questions about the bank. Piyush Gupta stated that they want to go beyond the existing investor base and in this context, they are working hard to initiate retail cryptocurrency trading. Talking about the hard work carried out, the CEO of DBS added that there is still a lot of work to be done and that cryptocurrency trading will only be operational towards the end of 2022.

DBS to Focus on Digital Assets in the First Half of the Year

Announcing that the bank will launch retail cryptocurrency trading by the end of 2022, DBS CEO Piyush Gupta said that there is still a lot of work to be done in preventing fraud. In addition, Gupta stated that the bank will devote the first half of 2022 to improving the ease of making digital asset purchases and sales transactions for existing customers.

