Cryptocurrency Mining Consumed 700,000 GPUs In Early 2021

Cryptocurrency Mining: Jon Peddie Research, a consulting firm specializing in computer industry statistics and trends, released yesterday (15) a report that will make gamers’ hair stand on end: more than 700,000 graphics cards (GPUs) Add-In Board (AIB) ) ended up in the hands of miners and cryptocurrency speculators.

The report reveals some insights into the impact cryptocurrency mining is having on graphics card sales and prices. The consultancy admitted that this represents about 25% of all high-end and mid-range GPUs produced in the world in the first quarter of 2021. In monetary terms, this means a total of US$500 million (R$2.5 billion) .

In addition to the obvious conclusion that AMD, Nvidia and their AIB partners have gotten even richer, experts at Jon Peddie, who have followed this market since 1985, have noticed a glaring drop in the rate at which GPUs are attached to PCs. This optimization, common in PCs. Gamer PCs even dropped to 25% of sales, before returning to the historic rate of 50%.

The behavior of GPU manufacturers

According to Jon Peddie Research, market overheating, which is a critical issue when it comes to GPUs, makes its statistical model not so accurate. That’s because today’s market involves not only “serious” cryptocurrency miners, but also a multitude of speculators who employ bots to buy graphics cards and then resell them on eBay, for up to four times their value.

Manufacturers, in turn, have adopted different behaviors. While AMD rides the wave of rising prices for its RDNA 2 (Big Navi) graphics cards, Nvidia has been looking to see the side of its customers.

To that end, the company launched in February the CMP HX, a line of cryptocurrency mining processors exclusively for professional miners, in addition to deploying anti-mining limiters on its GeForce RTX Series 30s.