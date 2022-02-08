Cryptocurrency Miners Are Again Cornered!

Cryptocurrency miners have faced many problems for a long time. So much so that the miners were first evacuated from China. Later, these miners evacuated from China began to flock to Kazakhstan with abundant natural gas and cheap energy. But miners in Kazakhstan have faced problems for the past few months due to internet outages and power outages.

Kazakhstan Brings Regulations for Miners

Cryptocurrency miners in Kazakhstan have had many problems for a while due to electricity and internet outages in the country. Not long ago, things started to slowly return to normal.

However, Kazakhstan officials announced that this time they aim to impose stricter regulatory conditions for Bitcoin miners. As a result of the statement made by the state officials, many miners took action to continue their activities in the USA or Russia.

According to information from local news channel Kazinform, country officials announced on February 4 that they are considering raising the electricity tax for cryptocurrency miners from one tenge to five tenge ($0.0023 to $0.012).

Monthly Tax on Equipment

But to make matters worse, Kazakhstan’s first deputy finance minister, Marat Sultangaziev, stated that crypto miners are starting to get a monthly tax on the equipment, regardless of whether they earn block rewards or even open ASICs.

The deputy minister likened the idea of ​​this tax to a similar tax that casino operators pay on their machines.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s minister of digital development, Baghdad Musin, accused unregistered “gray” miners of consuming 1 gigawatt of the country’s electricity.

Current rules in Kazakhstan separate so-called “gray miners” from “white miners”. White miners have signed for a new registration at the Ministry of Digital Development. Musin also offered unregistered gray cryptocurrency miners to enter the department’s new regime.

Kazakhstan has faced huge protests recently due to increased energy shortages and fuel prices. As these protests continued, the government cut power across the country, resulting in hash rate drops for large pools of outages.