Cryptocurrency Market meets Local Cryptocurrency KOIN

Koindex, a user-oriented trading platform for digital assets, will be opened to users in August with its unique infrastructure and Buy-Sell Win feature. Koindex is preparing to bring its own cryptocurrency KOIN, developed with the expertise and intensive efforts of Turkish engineers, with the guarantee of offering long-term and secure investment, to the cryptocurrency market.

Standing out with its sustainable structure as a unique digital asset created by Koindex and offered to its users, KOIN stands out as a unique and long-term stock market investment tool. Users can easily and quickly get shares of Koindex transaction revenues by simply keeping KOIN in their accounts. In addition, this crypto currency, which moves within a certain range and automatically ensures price stability, is preparing to make a difference compared to other digital assets.

Will be resistant to market fluctuations

The value of digital asset KOIN, designed to withstand price fluctuations and market crashes; BTC is pinned to an index of gold and USD. Due to the original design of the index, users can expect a steady increase in the price of KOIN in the long run. The determination of the lower and upper limits of the price makes KOIN reliable against short-term price fluctuations. As the number of Koindex users increases, the amount of revenue shares to KOIN owners will increase.

As blockchain technology develops, cryptocurrencies are gaining value day by day. This market, which is attractive to users who want to invest in the future, will soon add KOIN to its body. While cryptocurrencies, whose names we often hear, are valued according to the demand in the market, KOIN will be the world’s first cryptocurrency with high earning potential and no risk of depreciation. While Bitcoin takes its place in the market as an investment instrument indexed in dollars and gold, the goal of minimizing the risk of fluctuations in the market with this feature will make KOIN the priority choice of experts and smart investors.

KOIN owners partner with Koindex revenues

Koindex distributes a certain portion of the proceeds from transactions to KOIN owners. Therefore, as the Koindex digital asset platform grows, the profits of users who earn KOIN by trading on this platform also increase. Those who have more KOIN in their account will earn a higher share of Koindex’s transaction income.

Holding KOIN in his wallet wins

The KOIN token, produced during the trading transactions on Koindex, is a digital value that can be traded. Users who want to gain extra profit by using the Hold Win function will earn up to 8 percent additional KOIN by promising to keep their KOIN in their account for 30 or 90 days. At Koindex, where revenues from transactions are shared with users, only KOIN owners can benefit from this revenue sharing.

KUSD and IUSD

Users can use the KUSD / IUSD trading pair produced by Koindex if they want to become even more advantageous in Leading Investor Days. KUSD and IUSD act as the process pair for KOIN production, which allows users to perform automated KOIN production more easily. Users can buy KUSD and IUSD in one step using USDT. KUSD / IUSD sales have started in Koindex starting on August 5th.

VIP and Premium users, i.e. users who purchase KUSD / IUSD over a certain amount, will receive extra bonuses at the time of purchase and will be able to participate in Advance Investor Days more advantageously.

Investing in the future is more profitable and safer with KOIN

Japanese businessmen to invest in digital asset trading platform established in Turkey to use its platform to offer Koindex the crypto-currency KO in Turkey, it was developed by Turkish engineers. KOIN, one of the cryptocurrencies that will take its place in Koindex, which offers high volume fast transaction support, will be on the way to become the most profitable investment tool of the future. Anthony Knode, CEO of Koindex, emphasized how KOIN pioneered the next generation investment with the following words: "Low transaction fees and alternative earnings model compared to competitors in the industry are our distinguishing features.




