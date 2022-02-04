Cryptocurrency Law: Final Offer Made in the USA!

Studies on the regulation of cryptocurrencies are gaining momentum in individual investor-intensive countries such as the USA, India, Russia and Turkey. Recently, a new bill has been presented from US bipartisan folks on taxation, which Turkish crypto communities are also working on and closely following.

Can small cryptocurrency transactions be tax free?

The topic that has been seriously talked about in the USA in recent months is the tax exemption of small cryptocurrency transactions. In recent developments, 4 US congressmen proposed a bill designed to facilitate the everyday use of cryptocurrencies. The “Virtual Currency Tax Act” proposes exempting small amounts of cryptocurrencies from taxation. As it is known, US investors are obliged to report the price change until they buy and sell their cryptocurrencies. The “Virtual Currency Tax Act” proposed by four members of Congress, two Republicans and two Democrats, proposes to exempt crypto investors from taxes on transactions of $200 or less. The bill was first introduced yesterday by Democratic Congressman Suzan DelBene and Republican member David Schweikert.

According to the statements of Suzan DelBene and David Schweikert, the “Virtual Money Tax Law” was also submitted in January 2020, but the bill did not reach the required number of votes in the Parliament. DelBene highlighted the importance of tax evolution to support the development of the U.S. digital economy in a statement on Feb. 3:

The old regulations regarding cryptocurrencies do not take into account the potential for use in our daily life and instead they are seen more like a stock or ETF, however, in the last few years, virtual currencies have become suitable for use in our daily life.

Sharing her thoughts on the subject in a press release, Blockchain Association executive Kristin Smith touched upon the importance of individual spending:

The increasing use of cryptocurrencies in individual transactions requires American citizens to learn more about tax laws. No tax on small-scale transactions made every day will reduce the burden on consumers.