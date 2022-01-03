Cryptocurrencies Started The New Week With Critical Price Levels!

Bitcoin, which recently lost its value at a high rate and started 2022 under the price levels of $ 50,000, completed the week at $ 47,300 price levels.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has lost its value at high rates with the bearish movements it has recorded since reaching the ATH levels of $ 69,000. Bitcoin, which lost important support levels by gaining a downward momentum in recent months, completed 2021 below the price levels of $ 50,000 and lost a lot of strength in the short term. The leading cryptocurrency finished the week at $47,300 price levels with these volatile bearish movements. Bitcoin, which has been accumulating at the price levels of $ 47,000 for a while, started trading at the price levels of $ 46,800 after the last price movements it recorded.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the crypto asset ecosystem in terms of market value, also lost value in parallel with the downward trend in the market. Although Ethereum made an upward attack attempt hours before the weekly close, it was rejected at the $ 3,835 resistance and gained downward momentum again. With the latest price movements recorded, Ethereum started trading at the price levels of $ 3,795.

Latest Situation in the Market

According to CoinMarketCap data, high market cap crypto assets have recorded low rate movements in the past 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, Solana (SOL), which decreased by 1.78% to the price levels of $ 173.28, and Polkadot (DOT), which increased by 2.5% to the price levels of $ 28.90, recorded prices. After its movements, it came to the fore among cryptocurrencies with high market value.

