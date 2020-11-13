Cryptocurrencies from the Eyes of Social Media Users

Recently, as Coinkolik, we shared many surveys with our followers on our social media accounts. It would be better to have an idea about the approach and attitude of social media to Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and blockchain issues and to see this as collected data.

Below are the results of our 5 Twitter mothers that received 3933 votes in total in the last two weeks.

“Which of the crypto currencies do you prefer the most?” The answers to our question are as follows:

Bitcoin 35%

Ethereum 20.6%

Ripple 6.7%

Other 37.8%

As can be seen from the results of this survey, while more than half of the participants turn to large and well-known cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, there are many cryptocurrency users turning to alternatives.

1164 votes “Would you recommend buying crypto to someone who never bought it?” The results of our questionnaire are as follows:

Yes 55.7%

No 44.3%

More than half of the participants say they will recommend the ever-growing cryptocurrency ecosystem to new people in terms of technology and possibilities.

Some of the participants who turned to the “No” option answered as follows:

“I wouldn’t be like gambling”

“I wish I didn’t buy it too”

As can be seen from here, those who do not recommend, invest in the crypto money market and users who experience losses. Those who use cryptocurrencies for their accessibility, ease and speed or those who profit will recommend it.



