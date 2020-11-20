Cryptocurrencies Discussed at G20 Riyadh Summit

At the G20 Riyadh Summit, it was emphasized that problems related to crypto and stable currencies should be addressed. The Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates, which participated in the G20 Riyadh Summit, which was held with the participation of various financial institutions and central banks, received various comments about crypto currencies.

It was shared in the news of the National News that the Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates showed cryptocurrencies among the urgent issues that need to be addressed at the G20 Riyadh Summit. According to the statements of Younis Haji Al Khoori of the Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates, the ministry emphasized the great need for legal regulation and supervision of crypto and stable currencies and said that this issue should be addressed urgently on the G20 agenda. Khoori concluded his words as follows:

“The Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates invites various studies to be carried out within the scope of digital transformation to research. Financial requirements such as reliable data analysis, regulation, performance measurements are also included in this digital transformation. ”

The first part of the G20 Riyadh Summit, held online, was held between 11 – 16 November with the participation of central banks and members of parliament. In another meeting held on November 19, the parliamentarians of G20 countries, invited country officials and some international institutions attended.

Which countries are attending the G20 Riyadh Summit?

G20 members with Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union ‘ The information that will be attending the summit is available on the G20 website. It was stated that in addition to these countries, Spain, Jordan, Singapore and Switzerland were also invited.



