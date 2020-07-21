Crypto Whale: What Is Needed for the XRP Bull Market?

Despite losing third place in 2020, XRP, which is still one of the leading projects as an investor mass, could not enter the expected bull season. The sharp decline experienced on March 12 not only spoiled the traditional markets but also the crypto markets. Despite this, XRP is still stumbling as Bitcoin gets up from where it fell, and its loyal traders are complaining about this.

When Will XRP Bull Start?

Although the blockchain company Ripple, which launched XRP, has signed important partnerships recently, the price of XRP has not been able to get its share. Crypto Whale, one of the leading cryptocurrency analysts, explained how XRP will begin the expected rally.

The moment all of the longtime $XRP maximalists have exited their positions, given up, and are bearish, is the moment we will see a huge bull run. — CryptoWhale 🐋 (@CryptoWhale) July 19, 2020

The analyst said that when the long-term XRP maximalists come out of the XRP positions, give up, and when everyone is still 100% sure of the decline, the real rise and huge bull run will begin. Indeed, it can be said that the cryptocurrency market is functioning exactly in this way, and often the opposite of the expected movement takes place.

When the subject is the fourth largest cryptocurrency by total market value, the generalization above gains more accuracy. Although XRP has been in a slight momentum in the past few days, it still remains below the $ 0.20 resistance and investors may be impatient.



