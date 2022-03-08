Crypto Move from the Famous Giant of the Finance Industry!

Especially with the rising trend and adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, many non-industry companies and stock markets are entering the crypto world with an accelerating momentum. Bain Capital, an American private investment firm based in Boston, also announced that it will create a $560 million crypto fund. This company, which manages more than $ 155 billion investor capital as of 2022, also provides entry to the crypto market with this move.

Bain Capital’s Wide Network

Bain Capital; It is known for specializing in private equity, venture capital, credit, public equity, impact investing and real estate, and provides services in these areas. This company, which is currently providing consultancy on these and similar issues, aims to both meet the expectations of its own investors and acquire new investors from the crypto world by providing an introduction to the crypto world.

In addition, although Bain Capital is a US-based company, it serves globally with 22 offices in Europe, Asia and Australia and aims to guide investors for the right investments.

There has been a lot of talk before about Bain Capital’s investment and purchase of shares in sectors outside the financial sector such as Burger King, Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts. However, while this large company already has a market share in the financial sector, it is inevitable that it will turn to cryptocurrencies, which is another value of finance.

The Inevitable Truth: Crypto

Bain Capital states that its investors and advisory clients frequently ask them questions about cryptocurrencies. In line with such a demand, Bain Capital aims to both meet the expectations of its active customers and to add potential new customers to them.

The mainstreaming of cryptocurrencies is now seen as an inevitable fact by both markets and governments. Therefore, corporate companies and governments that want to be the pioneer, be the first and make progress in this shining and trending sector are taking one step and wanting to take their place in this sector.