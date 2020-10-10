Crypto Money Wallet Passed Ledger Security Test

Secure cryptocurrency wallet Ledger announced that it received full marks after the SOC 2 Type 1 security test. The company announced that the test was conducted to increase the reliability of user information.

Offering reliable solutions for the offline storage of cryptocurrency private keys, Ledger, the crypto money wallet, received positive comments for the SOC 2 security test. The company, which offers cryptocurrency wallet services for popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as less known coins such as Vertcoin, will provide users with a more secure service.

Reliability of Ledger Proved with SOC 2 Test

Ledger successfully passed the SOC 2 Type 1 test and can now provide users with an additional layer of security. Friedman LLP, a New York-based accounting and consulting service, evaluated the SOC 2 Type 1 test on Ledger as follows:

“With the SOC 2 Type 1 report, we were able to provide users with an additional layer of security. Thus, we have ensured that Vault solutions are always safe and the usability of these solutions increases. ”

SOC 2 testing analyzes the security of a company based on whether user information is properly processed. This test is defined in RSI Security as follows:

“SOC Type 2 is an audit procedure designed to ensure that service providers can securely manage data to protect customers’ interests and privacy.”

According to RSI Security, the SOC 2 Type 1 test gives potential customers an assurance that the data is safe. The SOC 2 Type 2 test, on the other hand, raises the bar a little higher, allowing deeper security analysis.

Friedman LLP stated that during his testing on Ledger, he evaluated many technical factors, from security issues to disaster scenarios. Ledger official Charles Guillemet said in a statement on the test that the approval they received from Friedman LLP confirms the company’s development and systems modernization process. This success, according to Guillemet, is proof of how safe Ledger is.

Ledger CEO: Target SOC 2 Type 2 Test

Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier stated that they aim to gain SOC 2 Type 2 approval in 2021. SOC 2 Type 2 testing received a green light following a database leak a few months ago. After the incident where user information was leaked, Ledger resolved the problem and announced that it was ready for the new test. The crypto exchange Gemini announced that it had successfully passed the SOC 2 test, which includes more analysis, last January.



