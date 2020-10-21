Crypto Money Transaction To Be Made With PayPal

PayPal Holdings Inc., one of the largest financial platforms in the world, has entered the cryptocurrency industry as of today. Users of the company in the USA will now be able to use their PayPal wallets to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

According to Reuters, PayPal customers will be able to start shopping with cryptocurrencies in the future. Transactions with cryptocurrencies will be available in 26 million businesses using PayPal across the USA. The company will support cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin in its initial stages.

Customers will also be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies from the coming weeks. According to the company’s statements, only users in the USA will be able to benefit from this service in the initial phase. However, the company plans to expand the scale of this service in the first half of 2021.

How will the transactions be done?

According to the company’s statements, the default payment tool for PayPal-based cryptocurrency transactions will be fiat money. Therefore, when users make cryptocurrency transactions in a business, fiat money will be transferred to the business owner.

The company received the relevant license from the New York Financial Services Department (NYDFS) to support these cryptocurrency transactions. The company providing legal compliance in this way; will be collaborating with Paxos to provide the technological infrastructure of these transactions.

Until last month it was just gossip

The claim that PayPal and its affiliate Venmo could start supporting cryptocurrency transactions was filed last month. In a news shared by CoinDesk, it was mentioned that there may be cryptocurrency support for PayPal wallets. But the company made a statement at that time denying these allegations.

Now the company has not only announced that it supports cryptocurrency transactions, but also shared the information that it will grow these services. PayPal President Dan Schulman said the company could begin to serve in other countries over time. Schulman also announced that PayPal will collaborate with central banks and private companies on digital money.

Bitcoin price, which exceeded $ 12,000 last night, continued to climb today with PayPal news. The reason for this is that the cryptocurrency community has generally welcomed the PayPal news. Galaxy Digital founder Michael Novogratz considered this “news of the year” in terms of cryptocurrencies.

This PayPal news is the biggest news of the year in crypto. All banks will now be on a race to service crypto. We have crossed the rubicon people. Exciting day. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/hXpiJEDOb3 — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) October 21, 2020



