Crypto Money Operation in Bulgaria: Miners Captured

An electricity company located in Bulgaria uncovered the theft of electricity in an illegal crypto-mining village. In the incident that took place in a small Bulgarian village, it was learned that illegal miners were caught on the spot and consumed enough electricity for 4250 households.

Bulgaria’s electricity company, CEZ Group, and police launched an investigation on December 12, noticing abnormalities in the use of electricity in a small Bulgarian village called Herakovo. What the authorities found was shocking. A cryptocurrency mining group built a huge Bitcoin mining farm and consumed enough electricity for approximately 4250 households.

According to the VESTI news agency, crypto money miners have consumed almost all of the medium voltage line of the electricity company CEZ Group in their mining activities in a building running over 1000 ASIC machines. The incident, which the police quickly investigated and intervened, was described as the biggest electricity smuggling in history. While the crypto money miners were caught in a short time, it was learned that the police seized all the equipment and all transactions were initiated before the hearing.

A similar incident happened recently

In a similar incident that took place in the Bulgarian city of Köstendil on August 14, it was shared that Bitcoin miners committed electricity theft worth $ 1.5 million. According to reports, the electricity consumed by thieves is equivalent to the city’s electricity consumption for a month. Authorities seized two highly equipped mining facilities and arrested and detained 2 people at the scene. In addition, the buildings in the facilities were sealed and all equipment was seized.



