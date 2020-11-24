Crypto Money Market Takes Flight Again

The cryptocurrency market has been on the rise again, just like in the last months of 2017. So much so that the total market value of all units is over 570 billion dollars.

When the unit price of bitcoin reached $ 20,000 in 2017, many people were introduced to cryptocurrencies for the first time. Those who knew about the existence of crypto money for the first time were trying to understand what was happening in some way. The biggest representatives of central economic systems started to make decisions with the concern of whether a new economic system is coming.

What happened in 2017 started happening again in 2020. Bitcoin is again the leading unit in the market, followed by crypto currencies such as Ethereum, Ripple and Tether. The total value of these 4 cryptocurrencies is very close to $ 470 billion. The total market value of the crypto money market has exceeded $ 570 billion.

Why are cryptocurrencies on the rise again?

As the most logical reason for this, it is possible to show the halving process in Bitcoin in May 2020. To be more explanatory, it is useful to exemplify this with gold. Imagine that all the gold in the world that has been mined and processed suddenly goes back into the ground and needs to be processed. In such a case, the cost of gold processing will increase, and the market value of the remaining processed gold will start to increase over time.

We have said that the total market value of crypto currencies has reached 570 billion dollars. Bitcoin alone accounts for $ 350 billion of this pool. In other words, 61% of the market belongs to Bitcoin. Therefore, the expectations that its value will increase after the halving lead investors to Bitcoin, so as the market value increases, new investors continue to be included in the system.

The latest situation in the unit prices of 10 cryptocurrencies with the highest market value:

Bitcoin (BTC): $ 19K + / 13% appreciation in the last 7 days

Ethereum (ETH): $ 610 + / 30% appreciation in the last 7 days

Ripple (XRP): $ 0.62 + / 109% appreciation in the last 7 days

Tether (USDT): $ 1 / $ 0.05 valuation in the last 7 days

Bitcoin Cash (BCH): $ 335 + / 33% appreciation in the last 7 days

Chainlink (LINK): $ 15 + / 19% valuation in the last 7 days

Litecoin (LTC): $ 88 + / 20% appreciation in the last 7 days

Polkadot (DOT): $ 5.81 + / 19% valuation in the last 7 days

Cardano (ADA): $ 0.16 + / 46% appreciation in the last 7 days

Binance Coin (BNB): $ 33 + / 13% appreciation in the last 7 days

The chart above belongs to the values ​​valid on November 24 at 14:00, but it is possible to make a general inference about what happened. Don’t be fooled by the 13% increase in Bitcoin’s value over the last 7 days, because the financial equivalent of this is more than the total value of most cryptocurrencies.

Behind Ethereum in second place is a team led by Russian entrepreneur Vitalik Buterin. The rise in Ethereum’s market cap keeps it as the most viable alternative to Bitcoin.

Ripple stands out as the fastest rising unit in terms of unit value in the top 10. Ripple, which recently agreed with Bank of America, one of the largest banks in the USA, also has an agreement with Akbank in our country.

Tether, designed to never exceed $ 1 in unit value, is in 4th place with a market value of $ 18 billion. Promising to be a tool of change rather than investment, Tether’s usage area is also becoming widespread.

The latest situation in the crypto money market was in general terms. We would like to point out that this information is not an investment advice. You can share your opinions, thoughts and suggestions about cryptocurrencies in the comments section.



