Crypto Money ATMs Increase in Romania

Bitcoin Romania company, operating in the Romanian local market, started franchise transactions for ATMs with crypto currencies.

Bitcoin Romania, a cryptocurrency trading platform operating in Romania, announced in an article published on its website that a franchise has been created for ATMs that can be used with cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Romania, which launched its first crypto ATM in Bucharest in 2014, stated that they will expand the cryptocurrency ATM network, which they have been developing, with new investors as of 2019. In the published article, it was also stated that the number of crypto money ATMs, which is currently 20 in total, is planned to reach 100 by the end of the year.

While Bitcoin Romania has 20 ATMs available, 6 of them are ATMs established with the partnership system. In addition, Bitcoin ATMs support not only Bitcoin but also other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash.

Short Term Profit Opportunity

Including the details of the partnership system to be established, Bitcoin Romania stated that the franchise that can be taken over by a legal entity has a cost of 4.500 Euros. In addition to this, in the letter that the franchisees are required to make a deposit of 5,000 Euros and load 10,000 Euros to the ATM initially, in the event of the termination of the contract, the partner legal entity will receive 10,000 Euros and 5,000 Euros if the ATM is not damaged. It was reported that he would get back the deposit.

Bitcoin Romania co-founder and CEO George Rotariu, who compared having a franchise for a Bitcoin ATM to a McDonald’s franchise 20 years ago, said that this partnership provides high benefits. Stating that any company can participate in Bitcoin ATM partnership, Rotariu emphasized that high profits can be obtained with commissions from transactions. According to Rotariu, franchise owners will be able to pay for their investments within three months.

Location of ATMs is Important

Stating that buying and selling transactions to be made in Bitcoin ATMs will usually take more than a minute, George Rotariu emphasized that Bitcoin ATMs located in a place where people can wait can be more functional. Stating that gas stations can be useful places for Bitcoin ATMs at this point, Rotariu added that the partners who will set up their ATM in their own business can also contribute to their businesses.



