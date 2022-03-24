Crypto Mode Enabled: This Bank Even Changed Its Website!

Goldman Sachs, one of the largest investment banks in the world, changed the look of its website by adapting it to crypto. On the bank’s official website, the theme of digitization and crypto is dazzling.

Transformation of Traditional Banks

Goldman is keeping up with the evolving world from Web2 to Web3 and is leading the way with this revolution among traditional banks. There are also many informative articles on the site about metaverse, Web3, and cryptos. With this revolution, Goldman both wants to inform its customers and creates an analysis environment for economic digitalization.

Although Goldman is mostly in the cryptocurrencies part of the market, it is also noteworthy that the majority of the articles are about the metaverse and Web3. Investors and users on social media appreciate Goldman in this regard and give positive reactions.

Goldman is also known as one of the first banks to launch transactions in cryptocurrencies. Collaborating with Galaxy Digital for this, Goldman plays a major role in the adoption of cryptocurrencies by traditional financial institutions such as investment banks.

Crypto Volatility and Banks

In addition, Goldman is proving that it is not a newbie in this industry by working with the exchange-based organization CME Group on Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. However, although Goldman dives deep into the industry, he emphasizes the volatility of Bitcoin, the pioneer of the industry and the first cryptocurrency. Of course, criteria such as interest rate increases, other macroeconomic factors and global risk aversion also affect the crypto market.

On the other hand, experts believe that cryptos are the way out of the negative factors that occur in traditional markets. Although Goldman draws attention to the volatility of cryptos, on the other hand, it does not stay behind for these digital assets. Therefore, in this new world order that has evolved from Web2 to Web3, it is able to set an example for other institutions of the financial sector.