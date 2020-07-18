Crypto Michael said the fall in XRP would be the bullish catalyst

Popular cryptocurrency analyst ‘Crypto Michael’ stated that the downward trend of XRP skeptics would make potential growth of XRP more likely.

“I wouldn’t want to keep XRP in my cart”

Analyst Michael van de Poppe (‘Crypto Michael’) shared with his followers that he currently does not want to have XRP. Responding to the comments that followed, the analyst made an interesting claim about XRP.

Today, XRP, the fourth most popular cryptocurrency, is trading at $ 0.1973, showing a small increase below one percent, according to CoinMarketCap data.

However, the XRP price seems to move away from the main resistance line and shows small green candles that may indicate that the cryptocurrency is targeting further growth.

It's one of those rare occasions that I enjoy having a $XRP bag. — Crypto Michaël (@CryptoMichNL) July 18, 2020

When responding to a comment, ‘Crypto Michael’ said that there was a lot of drop expectations about XRP and that the current rise seems potentially more likely due to these big expectations. He even said that the probability of cryptocurrencies rising is much more likely than the decrease.



