Crypto Investors Will Be Income With This Initiative

Social Capital CEO announced that he has launched an initiative that will pave the way for investing in many financial assets, including cryptocurrencies. CEO Chamath Palihapitiya shared details of the new venture on Twitter.

Chamath Palihapitiya, who is rich in Bitcoin and one of the famous names in the cryptocurrency world, announced that he will launch a new venture program at his US-based company Social Capital. Palihapitiya said that with this initiative, investors will have the opportunity to earn huge income. Giving the green light to crypto money investments, the CEO stated that the program will grow over time and work will be carried out in new financial areas.

Today, we are launching a new effort, SC Emerging Managers, for people who want to become investors. We want smart learners especially from diverse, nontraditional backgrounds. We will give you money, training and a community around you to become successful. Learn more… — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) November 10, 2020

Details of the new venture

In this program called Emerging Managers, it was stated that some problems faced by investors would be resolved. Palihapitiya, who is also a former Facebook manager, pointed out that the biggest problem of investors is getting started, and drew attention to some problems such as creating capital, preparing infrastructure and establishing partnerships. He then said that Social Capital created this platform to identify investors who want to start and rise.

Chamath Palihapitiya stated that they invite all kinds of investors who can develop new strategies and grow million dollar investments to this program.

Program content

Palihapitiya said that they will first focus on US public funds, then expand this program over time to many financial areas such as cryptocurrencies, public equity, venture capital, art, borrowing, real estate, footwear, private equity. The CEO asked those who would like to apply to the program to send their application letters to the relevant e-mail address by December 15 and finally wished the participants good luck.



