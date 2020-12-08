Crypto Investor Earns $ 3.7 Million in Five Weeks

A new one was added to the investors who managed to add earnings to their income. A cryptocurrency investor managed to make $ 3.7 million in just five weeks. How could the investor who invested in options contracts on Deribit exchange earn such a profit in such a short time? Here is the answer.

The crypto currency exchange Deribit, which has a very high volume of options, announced on October 30 that 47 thousand BTC contracts were made. On December 5, it was announced that the $ 36,000 Bitcoin call option (call option) maintained the strike price (the price to be paid for the asset in question) with 19,995 open position contracts. At this point, the investor with 3.7 million dollars comes into play.

16 thousand contracts received

According to Coindesk, a cryptocurrency investor bought 16 thousand from the contract that expires in January and has a strike price of 36 thousand dollars. It was also shared that the option premium per contract was 0.003 BTC, while the total cost was 48 Bitcoins. With the information that the option premium paid per contract was $ 39.90 according to the dollar price at the time of purchase, it required an expenditure of approximately $ 638,400 in all trades the investor had to make.

What do all these numbers mean?

We can explain the 36 thousand dollar call option contract that will expire on January 29 as follows; This contract is a contract that the price of Bitcoin will rise above $ 36,000 before that date. In other words, the call option (call option) gives investors who hold long positions the right to buy the asset at a predetermined price (36 thousand dollars in this example) for a certain maturity period.

While Bitcoin managed to reach the level of $ 19,000, the option premium paid for the $ 36,000 call option increased from 0.003 Bitcoin to 0.0145 Bitcoin. With this rise, our investor also earned 3.7 million dollars. If the rally continues, the option premium will continue to rise. However, in the event of a possible market correction, there may be a possibility that Bitcoin will not rise until January 29, and the value of the option may decrease significantly.

How was the investor’s earnings calculated?

[Current premium value (0.0145 BTC) x 16,000 contracts] x [Bitcoin’s spot market value] – trade cost

When the current prices are placed in the formula, a value of 3.7 million dollars emerges.



