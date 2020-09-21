Crypto Exchange To List Avalanche’s Token AVAX

Huobi made the following notes in the informative article they shared on the subject:

“Dear users,

Huobi Global will open the AVAX deposits after the main network of the project is activated and launch the ‘Deposit AVAX to Share 50,000 USDT’ campaign. Announcements such as AVAX transactions, time to open deposits and withdrawals will be notified via other notices; So stay tuned.

Campaign Time: From deposit time to withdrawal opening time (will be announced later).

Rules:

The top 5 users with the highest deposit amount will share 15,000 USDT equivalent tokens, and other users with a deposit amount of AVAX ≥1000 USDT will share 35,000 USDT equivalent tokens. (Sub-account deposits will be included in the main account.)

Other users whose deposit amount is AVAX ≥1000 USDT (minimum) will receive 1% of the deposit as a reward in USDT (individual limit limit is 200 USDT). First come first serve up to 35000 USDT to share.

What is Avalanche?

Avalanche is an open source platform for launching highly decentralized applications, new financial principles, and new interoperable blockchains.

Built using a groundbreaking consensus protocol, Avalanche – abbreviated as Ava or AVA – is the first smart contracts platform to validate transactions in under a second, support the entire Ethereum development toolkit, and enable millions of full block producers.



