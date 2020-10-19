Crypto Currency Company Employee Robbed: $ 380K

On October 8, three people robbed an employee of the crypto money company, who had $ 380,000 in cash for a commercial transaction. The incident took place in a shopping mall parking lot.

According to the news of a website; In Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, police detained three suspects in separate raids after the incident. In a statement made by Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin, it was stated that the suspects were between 31 and 42 years old.

Following the arrest of the suspects, the police seized a large number of items belonging to the suspects in order to investigate their sources. Among these items, there is a vehicle that is thought to have been purchased with the money obtained during the robbery. Apart from this, approximately 250 thousand dollars in cash and many gold bullion and jewelry were also seized.

It was learned that the employee, who was the victim of the incident, worked in a crypto money company located around the capital. According to the reports, the employee was deceived by three people who were in the parking lot of a shopping mall in the city of Kepong. The robbers then moved away from the scene in a vehicle that contained the money and was identified as belonging to the employee. Days after the incident, it was announced that they were firstly detained and then arrested for three people.

The employee has been followed for days

After the details of the investigation were shared, an interesting detail about the incident emerged. According to the information provided by police chief Saiful Azly, the employee was followed for days before the robbery took place. The police chief advised employees of commercial enterprises, especially for their safety, not to always take the same route to and from work. It was not disclosed in which cryptocurrency company the employee named in the incident worked.

Cryptocurrencies are not used as a national payment instrument in Malaysia. However, crypto money activities are also not counted as illegal activities in the country.



