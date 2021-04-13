Crypto Coins: Value Exceeds $ 2.1 Trillion

Cryptocurrency market has increased the prices of Bitcoin, Ether and XRP, bringing the total value of the cryptocurrency market to over $ 2.1 trillion. The $ 2 trillion threshold was passed on Monday last week for the first time in history.

According to CoinGecko and Blockfolio data, the total value of the crypto money market has reached an all-time high. According to the measurement of CoinDesk,

Bitcoin rose 4.77% in 24 hours and broke a record at $ 63,031,

Ethereum rose $ 3.74% in 24 hours to a record $ 2,226,

XRP rose 24.83% to $ 1.71.

Bulls in the market gain strength