Crypto Coins: Value Exceeds $ 2.1 Trillion

Cryptocurrency market has increased the prices of Bitcoin, Ether and XRP, bringing the total value of the cryptocurrency market to over $ 2.1 trillion. The $ 2 trillion threshold was passed on Monday last week for the first time in history.
According to CoinGecko and Blockfolio data, the total value of the crypto money market has reached an all-time high. According to the measurement of CoinDesk,
- Bitcoin rose 4.77% in 24 hours and broke a record at $ 63,031,
- Ethereum rose $ 3.74% in 24 hours to a record $ 2,226,
- XRP rose 24.83% to $ 1.71.
Bulls in the market gain strength
- With Bitcoin hitting an all-time high, it is 1 day before the cryptocurrency giant Coinbase goes public. The stock exchange recently released its first quarter report and announced that it had 840% more revenue compared to the same period of the previous year. Coinbase; By New Constructs with $ 18.9 billion; It is evaluated by Delphi Digital in the range of 160 billion to 230 billion dollars.
- Ethereum is preparing for the Berlin update to be held on April 15th. With this update, the cost of some smart contract transactions is expected to decrease.
- XRP was valued by 24% after Ripple executives filed a petition to the court. Sold at $ 0.22 on January 1, XRP has gained 677% to $ 1.71 since the beginning of the year. XRP broke its own record to $ 3.40 in 2018.