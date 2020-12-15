Crypto coins added with the Mastercard ban on Pornhub

After the embargo of payment giants Mastarcard and Visa, Pornhub has set cryptocurrency payments as default. The number of cryptocurrencies supported on the platform was increased to 13.

Pornhub, the world’s largest adult content site, made cryptocurrency payments default after Mastercard and Visa were banned. Now, only cryptocurrencies can be used on the site, which cannot be paid by credit or debit cards.

Pornhub, which also expands the crypto money options on its platform; currently Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dash (DASH), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), Monero (XMR), Nem (XEM), Tether (USDT), Tron It supports (TRX), Verge (XVG), Waves (WAVES) and Zcash (ZEC).

Different reactions came from the cryptocurrency world to this development. “One of the biggest news of the year for adoption,” says a cryptocurrency investor. and another one, “I can say it’s one of the greatest ever.” made his comment.

According to SimilarWeb data, the platform receives approximately 3 billion 500 million monthly visits worldwide and is the 8th most visited site in the world.



