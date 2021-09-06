Crypto Asset and NFT Ban Coming to NFL Teams

NFT,NFL: According to the decision, American National Football League (NFL) teams will not be able to make sponsorship agreements with crypto asset companies. It was also stated that the NFL has banned the sale of NFTs to clubs.

According to various club sources, which remain anonymous, the ban will also include ICOs and crypto-asset advertisements.

According to The Athletic, the NFL has decided to prevent clubs from participating in crypto initiatives. This decision will affect many clubs and star athletes.

Famous American football player Tom Brady showed his support for Bitcoin by putting laser eyes on his profile picture. In addition, the athlete also has his own NFT company called Autograph. Brady and his Brazilian supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, also signed a long-term deal with FTX.

Brady is not the only name involved in the crypto industry. Grayscale Investments, the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager, has partnered with NFL teams New York Giants.

In addition, Russell Okung, one of the NFL players, receives half of his salary in Bitcoin.

Some Partnerships Allowed

The incoming information does not reveal whether there will be immunity to those who have previously partnered with crypto firms.

The anonymous source notes that the NFL’s alleged new policy allows sponsorships with firms whose primary business provides investment advisory and/or fund management services in connection with cryptocurrency, “provided that such advertising sponsorship rights are limited to promoting the company’s corporate brands.”