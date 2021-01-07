Crying Suns, free game on the Epic Games Store

The Christmas holidays are over, but the platform is back to its usual rhythm of offering free games every week.

During Christmas, the Epic Games Store has given away games every day. The latest one, Jurassic Park Evolution, has been available for a whole week. However, the time has come to leave the dinosaurs behind to explore the galaxy in a sci-fi title. From this same January 7, all players will have the opportunity to get Cyring Suns. As always, it will be available for a full week, until January 14 at 5:00 p.m. EDT, when it will be replaced by Star Wars: Battlefront 2.

Those who claim the video game within the aforementioned period will be able to add it to their library of titles permanently. Crying Suns is inspired by great sagas of the genre, such as The Foundation, Dune or Battlestar Galactica. It is a roguelite of tactical exploration in which we put ourselves in the shoes of a great admiral, who must explore the ashes of the empire fallen from him. What happened and why? We will have to discover it while we advance in the adventure.

In the line of other products of the genre, the world is generated in a procedural way. It implements a tactical combat system between ships and squad fleets, as well as more than 300 plausible story events. The narrative, meanwhile, is divided into 6 different chapters.

How to download it on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

You can now access your library and run the games!