Cruz Azul and América give a very boring exhibition

This Sunday night, the so-called Young Classic was held, when Cruz Azul and América met on the Azteca Stadium field, in one of the most anticipated matches of the MX League.

Both teams are at the top of the table and this generated many expectations in the match. However, the game left much to be desired, as it lacked scoring opportunities, had a semi slow pace and ended with a regrettable 0-0 draw.

After the boring exhibition, social networks exploded against both squads with protests and memes that showed how poor the match was. Here are some of them.



