Crusader Kings III is Listed for PS5, Xbox Series and Xbox One

Crusader Kings III has been available for some time on the PC, but if a listing that recently surfaced on Taiwan’s age-rating body is any indication, more platforms are likely to receive it in the future.

As you can see in the image below, the title in question should dock at some point on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It is noteworthy, however, that so far there is no release date for these editions or even an official confirmation from the producer Paradox about the matter.

