Crusader Kings 3 has free weekend on Steam

Those who enjoy RPG and strategy games have been given a good option to enjoy without paying anything over the next four days, as Steam is offering in-band access to Crusader Kings 3.

In addition to access to all game content until next Sunday (21), a 20% discount is also offered on the purchase of the title within that period, making its price go from R $ 93.99 to R $ 75.19 . All progress made in the demo period is also expected to be uploaded to the full edition by those making the purchase.

It is worth remembering that, last Tuesday (16), the game received its first additional content, called Northern Lords Flavor Pack – which makes all these offers a good request to check out these news.