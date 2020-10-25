Crusader Kings 3: approaches the casual player

“Think about the past to understand the present and idealize the future”. The phrase of Herodotus, one of the great historians and thinkers of our world, has always been a hallmark in geography and history classes. When we switch to video games, which try to tell good stories, it is impossible to get rid of Paradox.

The company is responsible for moving a lot with the past, placing on the market games such as the Europa Universalis and Crusader Kings series. Known as “Great Strategy” titles, the two dominate the genre on the planet. With the arrival of the second edition of CK in 2012, the first step towards a major evolution began to be traced.

Many players consider Crusader Kings 2 to be one of Paradox’s best games, due to the support provided since its launch. There have been several enhancements and continuous DLCs over the years. All this work turned the game into one of the company’s most complete games. Almost a decade later, the Swedes decided to launch Crusader Kings 3. Now, the big question is: have you managed to overcome your predecessor? This is what we will try to show in the following lines, but with a different idea. I played as if I didn’t speak English.

PT-BR translation

Unfortunately, CK3 did not bring an official translation into our language. To make this text, I decided to use a mod designed by Diogo Soares. The project, which is still nearing completion, can greatly help anyone who wants to play Crusader Kings 3. Much of the English text has already been translated and will greatly facilitate players’ lives.

“I have a lot of friends who don’t play just because of the lack of translation, so I decided to get people to translate,” said Diogo.

Even if you want to help here, Discord will participate. The project follows in 3 stages and is still in progress.

1st Step -> Gross translation of the game without concern in correct formatting

2nd Step -> Correct formatting to make everything level with English and fluidity

Step 3 -> Improve formatting



