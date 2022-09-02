Crunchyroll will start streaming Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Psycho-Pass films and other films this month

For many current anime fans, Crunchyroll has become a one-stop shop for top-notch anime series. From a series of simultaneous broadcasts to an unlimited archive, fans had countless options at their disposal, but now Crunchyroll plans to broadcast some recent hits for a limited time.

Nowadays, watching anime movies in cinemas has become much more possible, but there are still few opportunities. Over the past few years, a lot of high-profile anime films have hit American theaters for limited release, but now fans will be able to see some of these and other films on Crunchyroll starting this month.

Earlier this week, Crunchyroll announced that on Thursdays in September and one Wednesday, fans will be able to catch Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Afro Samurai: Resurrection, Odd Taxi: In the Woods, The Girl Who Leap Through Time, Pyscho-pass: The Sinners of the System film trilogy and other films. There’s only one clue. Each movie will be broadcast only on one Thursday, with the exception of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which will be broadcast only on Wednesday, the 21st. Crunchyroll plans to do the same in October with another set of films that have yet to be announced.

While most of these films originally debuted between 2017 and 2019, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Odd Taxi: In the Woods and Bang Dream! A pop dream! all had relatively short runs in American cinemas earlier this year. For many fans, this will be their first opportunity to see films after skipping theatrical releases. Visit the Crunchyroll website for a detailed list of broadcast dates for each of the films, starting with Afro Samurai: Resurrection and Bang Dream! A pop dream!

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a movie for which fans really need to set aside time in their calendar. Once Crunchyroll broadcasts it, who knows how long it will be before fans have another chance to see this box office hit? Currently, the rating of this film on Rotten Tomatoes is 98%, and it has surpassed classics such as “Akira” and more recent hits such as “The Voice of Silence”.

Although, perhaps Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is not the movie that all fans will watch on Crunchyroll this September. All other broadcast films also have loyal fans. That’s not even talking about anime movies available on Netflix and other streaming services. There are several hit movies that fans may also like.

Source: Crunchyroll