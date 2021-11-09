Crunchyroll Premium Membership Is New Xbox Game Pass Advantage

Crunchyroll: In a new joint action, Microsoft announced today (09) that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now redeem a Crunchyroll Mega Fan Premium Membership.

The new Advantage, which is available right now on the service and can be redeemed on both consoles and Xbox Game Pass apps for PC and mobile phones, gives 75 days of access to the complete catalog of the famous streaming anime.

Thus, Game Pass subscribers have the chance to check out titles like Dragon Ball Super, Naruto Shippuden, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, My Hero Academy and One Piece, among other popular Japanese animations. In addition, it is possible to follow the new releases that have just come out in Japan, with just an hour to wait since the airing on Japanese TV, via simulcast.

The Advantage is open to all subscribers of the Ultimate Game Pass version, so anyone who subscribes to only the Xbox Game Pass or just the PC Game Pass does not have access to the promotion. After redeeming the Advantage, which will only be available on the Microsoft service until February 8, 2022, users are redirected to the Crunchyroll website, where they must confirm the activation of the Mega Fan subscription.

The bad news is that the Mega Fan subscription can only be activated on accounts of new users of the streaming service. In other words, if you are already a premium Crunchyroll customer, regardless of subscribing to the Ultimate Game Pass, you will not be able to redeem the offer in anime streaming.