Crunchyroll: new subscription plans allow anime downloads

Crunchyroll announced its new plans for subscribers on the platform. The streaming that makes available the main anime – and that is for sale – will now have free plans, plans with multiple screens simultaneously, in addition to allowing the user to download the episodes to watch later, without the need for an internet connection.

Free

In the free access to the platform, the user will have the display of ads on the videos. New episodes of simultaneous streaming will be available to free users one week after launch.

Fan – R $ 25.00 / month

In this subscription, the user is free of ads, and has full access to the Crunchyroll anime catalog. The subscriber also has the simultaneous broadcast with Japan in the episodes. The Fan plan also has quarterly (R $ 70.00) and annual (R $ 215.00) versions.

Mega Fan – R $ 32.00 / month

In addition to all the advantages of the previous plan, the Mega Fan plan has an “Offline Viewing”, in which the user can download animes in advance and watch the episodes without needing an internet connection. In addition, Mega Fan allows access to four simultaneous screens.

Annual Mega Fan – R $ 315.00 / year

It is the same plan as before, but with a 16% discount on the subscription, in the payment made for the whole year.



