Crunchyroll Finally Arrives On Nintendo Switch

Crunchyroll: Despite being a more game-focused system, the Nintendo Switch finally received the anime streaming app Crunchyroll, one of the most popular otaku platforms in the world, today (17). Check out the launch trailer:

With this, you will be able to watch the main anime of the season in simulcast with Japan on the same device where you enjoy heavy exclusives like Pokémon Legends: Arceus and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which will now share space with iconic anime like One Piece and recent hits like Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru!

There are hundreds of animes and tens of thousands of episodes available both to watch online and to download, as the video game will also support offline viewing.