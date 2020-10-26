Crunchyroll confirms its premiere on PS5: One Piece

The anime series service will be available in Spain from November 19. Official statement from the company.

Crunchyroll, the most popular on-demand anime series service today, has confirmed its premiere on PS5 with its own app that will be available on the console’s premiere day in every part of the world; November 12 in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Mexico and Korea; and on November 19 in the rest of the world, Spain included.

As explained in a statement, Crunchyroll will have its own app – which we must download from the PS Store, a store now integrated into the menu to save waiting times – that we can download for free to be included in our application library. From there, it will be enough to log in with our account and enjoy streaming qualities of our favorite anime yet to be determined.

One Piece, Naruto, My Hero Academia, Digimon Adventures … on your PS5

From Crunchyroll’s catalog of most outstanding Japanese animation series, many of them with simulcast (simultaneous broadcast with subtitles on the same opening day in Japan and in the rest of the world), we can mention One Piece, Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, My Hero Academia, Fairy Tail, Gintama, Boruto, Food Wars, Black Clover, JuJutsu Kaisen, Hunter x Hunter, Yu-Gi-Oh !, Digimon Adventures, One Punch Man, and many more.

Currently, the Crunchyroll service includes several subscription modalities, depending on whether we want to take advantage of a payment periodicity of one month (6.49 euros / month) or twelve months (64.99 euros / month). In both cases we can enjoy all the content on up to 4 devices at the same time without advertising, unlimited access to all the series, new episodes with simultaneous premiere with Japan (only with a wait of one hour compared to Japanese lands) and viewing without Connection. There is also a free 14-day trial for a single device.

Sony confirmed days ago the applications included in PS5 when it hits stores this November 19 in Europe, a week earlier in the rest of the world. From Spotify to YouTube, Twitch, Disney +, Netflix or Apple TV.



