Crunchyroll Comes To Nintendo Switch; Subscription, Weight And Details

Crunchyroll: Nintendo Switch receives the native Crunchyroll app, now available on the Nintendo eShop. The streaming service supports many features. Crunchyroll comes to Nintendo Switch. The streaming service reaches the console of the Japanese firm with a native application. As in the rest of the platform, its download is free and requires at least 110 MB of storage. It is available now on the Nintendo eShop.

Crunchyroll now available on Nintendo Switch

In the description we can read that it is compatible with the three game modes on Nintendo Switch: dock, portable and tabletop mode. It also allows the use of the pro controller and the download of content to view it in offline mode. From Crunchyroll they assure that you will need “a good Micro SD” if you want to store chapters without an internet connection.

“Want new ways to watch anime on Crunchyroll? Well, we know that one of the most requested by our fans is the application for Nintendo Switch, and from today it is a reality! You will be able to enjoy your anime with the console in its dock to watch it on your TV, in portable mode when you travel, or even put it in desktop mode to share your anime sessions with whoever you want and whenever you want”, explains the company on its page official Web.

If you do not yet have an account on the platform, you will have a 14-day free trial of the Premium subscription. We tell you all the subscription plans below.