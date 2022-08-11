Crunchyroll Acquires the rights to Stream Your Name and Akira

At its recent annual Crunchyroll Expo fan convention, the titular streamer made two important announcements about anime streaming. The anime giant has announced that it has acquired the streaming rights to two well-known, albeit very different classic anime features.

On August 18, Katsuhiro Otomo’s sci-fi epic “Akira” and Makoto Shinkai’s fantasy coming-of-age novel “Your Name” will appear on the platform. Although these films have certainly already left an indelible mark on the history of the anime itself, the upcoming Crunchyroll presentation will undoubtedly introduce a completely new group of viewers to two of the largest full-length anime films.

Your name

The first new anime tent to appear on Crunchyroll was released in 2016 by CoMix Wave Films and renowned theatrical anime director Makoto Shinkai. It’s no exaggeration to consider “Your Name” one of the biggest sensations in the history of anime, becoming one of the highest-grossing films ever released in Japan, and making Makoto Shinkai not just a cult classic anime director, but also one of the outstanding directors of Japan, period.

Telling the story of a young man Taki and a young girl Mitsuha, “Your Name” has been widely recognized due to the combination of realistic melodrama with magical realistic fantasy, highlighted by a bright lush environment and one of the most detailed artistic trends that can be found in any genre. anime never. This new edition will undoubtedly generate new interest in the sensation ahead of the upcoming film directed by Shinkai “Suzume”, which will be released later this year, in addition to the free American adaptation with live actors, which has been in development at Paramount Pictures for a long time.

Akira

Like “Your Name”, “Akira” is an anime feature that hardly needs an introduction. The 1988 sci-fi epic, directed by Katsuhiro Otomo as an adaptation of his own manga, is synonymous with the golden age of action anime OVA, not to mention that it is one of the outstanding works of the now ubiquitous cyberpunk subgenre of science fiction. The action takes place in an alternative Neo-Tokyo 2020. Akira follows a group of motorcycle-riding street gangs who are entangled in a world of dirty crime and dangerous biotechnology.

One of the most expensive anime ever created at the time of its creation, “Akira” remains a visual marvel and a foundational work for both anime and sci-fi media in general. Mangaka director Katsuhiro Otomo is currently working on a new film, Orbital Era, which is also an adaptation of one of his manga. Similarly, an adaptation of Akira featuring Taika Waititi is in a (semi-defined) state of development at Warner Bros.

Crunchyroll licenses Akira and Your Name for release on its platform starting Thursday, August 18, 2022.